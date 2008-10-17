I was walking up Park Avenue today and, as I usually do when I'm close to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, crossed over to the east side of the street to be in its shadows. Situated just north of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, it is a sumptuous church, so also the site of many society weddings. I don't know but I assume that it is on the "correct" side of the theological dispute that is splitting the Anglican communion apart. The correct side being latitudinarian. Laissez-faire, one might say. More liberal on sexual matters and rather left-wing on economic and foreign policy matters. But the irony is that the "right"--that is, the conservative side of the matter that has torn the assembly of bishops asunder--has taken shelter in either the black African church or the Latin America church, each of which is much more theologically traditional than he white clerisy in Mother England and in its daughter, the United States.





There are three huge posters on the steps of St. Bart's these days, one of a woman, the second of a black man and the next of a white man, all of them laboring in executive positions on Wall Street or maybe just fired from such positions. In any case, they looked worried. After all, these folk brought home big bonuses last year and, and whether "redundant"--that cruel British word for being laid off--or not they will bring home none this year. I am afraid I can't quote exactly how the posters' message actually read. But its essence was this: come to a church relevant to these disturbing times.

It's not clear to me what Jesus can do for these once successful men and women who now have deeply furrowed brows. After all, the come-on is explicit. But its content isn't.