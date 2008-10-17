Well, not exactly. After all, he has one paragraph in his column in Friday's Times in which he speculates that Obama might be reticent, stand-offish, ineffectual.



The rest is a well thought-out and (as usual) elegantly written argument for Obama's character as a portend of an intelligent and considered presidency. It's not only that the economy will protect against wild supplemental spending. Obama, Brooks argues, is not a crusader. He measures ideas by the likeliness of their progressive effect.



Perhaps George Will will also--well, perhaps not exactly--endorse Barack Obama. The intellectual aristocracy of the conservative camp will find it hard to justify casting their ballots for McCain-Palin.