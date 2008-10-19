A real humdinger courtesy of NRO's K-Lo:

Most readers I'm hearing from looked beyond some of the rot around her there and focused on Palin. Here's one: "I watched Governor Palin on SNL last night. Though I was uncomfortable with all the slams against her as she stood and sat there during the skits, I came away with even more admiration for her. She can stand with those that are vehemently opposed to her, yet show grace, humor and strength. That is exactly the kind of strength, poise and conviction of values that we desperately need in the highest office of our land."