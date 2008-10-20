The Tampa Bay Rays just defeated the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. For the Rays, it means a date with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. For the Red Sox, it means no repeat of last year's World Championship.



As a Sox fan, I'm obviously disappointed. And I'm still not over the shock that the Rays, cellar dwellers for nine of the ten years they've existed, even made it to the postseason.

But at least one person predicted this, more or less, and he deserves some credit. A certain Baseball Prospectus analyst plugged the numbers into an algorithim he'd developed and audaciously suggested the 2008 Rays would post 88 wins, 22 more than they won last year--and well within range of playoff contention.



I'm talking, of course, about Nate Silver, who was impressing students of baseball long before he was impressing students of politics. You can read his pre-season forecast for the Rays here. When you're done with that, be sure to check out his latest forecast for the presidential election here.

P.S. For those fans who, like me, will be watching somebody else's team playing for the championship, I highly recommend the "The Green Fields of the Mind" by the late A. Bartlett Giamatti, which begins and ends thusly:

