TNR's Ben Eisler interviews editor Franklin Foer about this issue's cover story--our endorsement of Barack Obama. Foer shares a behind-the-scenes look at the enduring reluctance of some editors, describes what (if anything) McCain can still do to win him over, and explains what he personally finds most compelling about the democratic candidate.
Tnrtv: Foer On Endorsement
