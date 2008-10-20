Some interesting comments from Sarah Palin on the subject of those McCain robocalls:

"If I called all the shots, and if I could wave a magic wand," Palin said, "I would be sitting at a kitchen table with more and more Americans, talking to them about our plan to get the economy back on track and winning the war, and not having to rely on the old conventional ways of campaigning that includes those robocalls, and includes spending so much money on the television ads that, I think, is kind of draining out there in terms of Americans' attention span. "They get a bit irritated with just being inundated," she continued, "and you're seeing a lot of that of course with the huge amounts of money that Barack Obama is able to spend on his ads and his robocalls also."

It's a strange sentiment coming from Palin, not only because it's off-message (McCain was defending the very same robocalls yesterday) but because she was the one who was recently urging McCain to take the gloves off. The obvious thought here is that she's saying this with an eye toward her political future--disassociating herself from what's looking like it'll be a losing campaign. But when you consider that, in the event of a McCain defeat, there's going to be a large number of conservates who'll blame that defeat on the fact that McCain wasn't negative enough against Obama, you'd think Palin would be making that CYA critique. Her condemnation of robocalls would seem to appeal to the liberal elite media (and the liberal regular media), not the conservative base. Did her time with Alec Baldwin cloud her judgment?

--Jason Zengerle

