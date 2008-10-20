A new call for video submissions from the McCain campaign, flagged by reader DW:



How are you Joe the Plumber? Tell us in 30 seconds ... In these tough economic times, there is no doubt that John McCain and Sarah Palin stand firmly on the side of hardworking "everyday Joes" who understand the value of honest work and the American Dream. That's why we want to hear from you and share your story with the American public. It's simple ... make an ad telling us why you are "Joe the Plumber" in 30 seconds and your video could end up on the air as a TV ad.... Ideas and Suggestions: Be creative! The video that most effectively tells why you are Joe the Plumber will be featured in a TV ad.





Tell us why you are like Joe the Plumber.





How would Barack Obama's plan to "Spread the Wealth Around" hurt you?

Note, too, the new "McCain/Joe" red logo, designed to look like a plumber uniform's name patch.



-- Eve Fairbanks

