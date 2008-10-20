Why aren't employers, who complain constantly about the cost of employee health benefits, begging and pleading for government to take health insurance away from them? That's the question Ezra Klein asks in a smart post over at the American Prospect site:

The big question here, of course, is employers. Why they haven't risen up and demanded an end to the employer-based health care market is one of the questions that I've never been able to answer. Why does GM want to build cars and also provide health insurance? Why does Google want to be both a tech company and a medical coverage provider? It's absurd. But employers, for reasons that are beyond me, insist they have a central role to play in this marketplace. That is, for now, true. But in a normative sense, it should not be true, and in a more concrete sense, it's very hard to say why they want it to be true.

Having pondered the same question, I think the biggest issue is control.

Imagine you are a large employer and that you want to reduce the money you're spending on your employee health benefits. You have plenty of options. You can thin out the benefit package. You can shift more costs onto your workers, in the form of higher out-of-pocket payments. Or you can manipulate your workforce--say, by replacing old full-timers with young independent contractors--in ways that would reduce your liability.

Now along comes universal coverage. Even if the plan envisions everybody getting insurance on their own, through either a government-run plan or a menu of private plans, Washington is probably going to demand you pick up part of the cost in the form of a tax. (It might be called a "contribution," but it's the same as a tax functionally.) You can't change this financial liability so easily. And if the government raises that tax in future years, in order to pay for benefits you wouldn't give your employees, you won't be able to do much about it.