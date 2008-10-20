From this Orlando Sentinel piece (via Jonathan Martin):

Former state-party Chairman Al Cardenas said if McCain can pull within 2 or 3 points before Election Day, the GOP get-out-the-vote effort can put him over the top.



"Be surprised but not shocked," he said, "with a McCain win on November 4."



Asked whether he was satisfied with the McCain operation, Cardenas said, "It's not fair for me to comment without knowing what's at their disposal."



A co-chair of George W. Bush's 2004 campaign, Cardenas said McCain lacks the "financial firepower" to match Obama. But, he added, "I wish we were better organized."