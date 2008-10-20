Pretty ugly:
Authorities say someone slashed tires on at least 30 parked vehicles while their owners were attending a Barack Obama rally in a North Carolina coliseum.
The tires were cut Sunday outside Fayetteville's Crown Coliseum, The Fayetteville Observer reported Monday.
Cumberland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Debbie Smith said Monday afternoon there were no suspects, but the case still was being investigated.
Also this:
The welcome wasn’t as warm at Cape Fear BBQ & Chicken on Grove Street in Fayetteville, where [Obama] stopped to pick up lunch.
When Obama walked in, patron Diane Fanning, 54, yelled, “Boo, socialist! Socialist! Get out of here!”
Another woman responded loudly, “At least he’s not a warmonger!”
--Michael Crowley