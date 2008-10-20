Sort of. A new fundraising email out under her name, playing the sympathy card over Obama's massive advertising advantage:



If you caught my guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, you may have seen an ad or two (or twenty) from Senator Obama's campaign.



This barrage of advertising is adding up to the most expensive negative ad buy in political history. And these ads are funded with the nearly $200 million the Obama campaign and the DNC raised in September.



With this new money, they'll only step up their media buying efforts to flood every network with ads attacking our shared values. These ads are full of inaccurate information designed to mislead voters in key media markets.



We need your support to stop the Obama-Biden Democrats' media buying binge.