For all the talk about McCain's muddled message, he does seem to be connecting with the Backyardigans-viewing demographic. A friend in North Carolina emails me:

On several occassions during the past week, when someone has talked about "voting for Obama", my 4-year-old has said either that she's "voting for America" or "voting for McCain". My wife and I don't talk about politics much around the kids, so she's either picking this up at preschool or from hearing NPR if the car radio happens to be on.