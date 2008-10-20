For all the talk about McCain's muddled message, he does seem to be connecting with the Backyardigans-viewing demographic. A friend in North Carolina emails me:
On several occassions during the past week, when someone has talked about "voting for Obama", my 4-year-old has said either that she's "voting for America" or "voting for McCain". My wife and I don't talk about politics much around the kids, so she's either picking this up at preschool or from hearing NPR if the car radio happens to be on.
Country first! Then nap time!
--Jason Zengerle