Even North Carolina Republican congressional candidate Carl Mumpower, who is so right-wing he did his own extra-judicial crack busts and wants to impeach George W. Bush for being too moderate, thinks this electoral season's negative campaigning is getting out of hand. So he announced he would do no more "sound-bite" advertising and released this statement:

Most commercial advertising is devoted to manipulating voters with small slices of truth flavored with fantasy sprinkles.

To those who suggest who suggest Mumpower's advertising moratorium has less to do with principle and more with the fact that his Democratic opponent has five hundred times the cash he does, I say take your cynicism and fantasy sprinkles elsewhere.

--Eve Fairbanks