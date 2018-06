CNN just reported that the top McCain people have--in essence--given up on Colorado. McCain is almost completely out of reach in New Mexico and Iowa, too, which means that he needs to win a Kerry state. And according to CNN's John King, the state they are focusing on is Pennsylvania.

Interestingly, Real Clear Politics currently shows Obama leading in Colorado by only 6 points, but leading in Pennsylvania by almost 12 points. Hmmm.

--Isaac Chotiner