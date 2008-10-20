McCain's surrogates are now raising questions about Barack Obama's past use of mind-altering substances. "God forbid somebody would do some reporting on Barack Obama's use of drugs," complained Rudy Giuliani on Fox News.

Actually, the New York Times did just that back in February--and they discovered that Obama did fewer drugs than he said he did in his book. According to the Times investigators, Obama may have "added some writerly touches in his memoir to make the challenges he overcame seem more dramatic."

That's right. When will Obama come clean with us and admit he's a secret goody-two-shoes?

--Barron YoungSmith