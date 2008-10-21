Barack Obama is suspending his campaigning for a day or two this week to visit his beloved, gravely ill grandmother in Hawaii.



I guess it's too much to ask, but wouldn't it be the classy thing for John McCain to pause his own campaigning? Even just for half a day? It seems unsporting to seize an advantage afforded by a rival's family illness. Perhaps it's even a chance for McCain to win back some of those 'honor' points he's squandered lately.

With just two weeks remaining, though, I won't hold my breath.



--Michael Crowley

