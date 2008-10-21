Over at the Campaign Spot, Jim Geraghty wonders how the new ABC/Washington Post poll could have the temerity to suggest that Barack Obama is winning more support among Democrats than John McCain is among Republicans:



The ABC/WashPost poll in late September found 86 percent of Republicans for McCain, 88 percent of Democrats for Obama. PUMAs don't exist anymore? Colin Powell and Christopher Buckley are leading the exodus of Republicans for Obama? I suppose it's possible, but I have my doubts.

I suppose I have my doubts too, except that this finding is now reflected in any number of polls. In fact, six of the eight trackers that published today included the support that each candidate is winning within his respective party. Let's take a quick look at those figures:

Support within own party:

Pollster DEMS GOP

Rasmussen 86 87

IBD-TIPP 88 83

Research 2000 87 89

ABC/Post 91 84

Zogby 87 84

Battleground 89 85



AVERAGE 88.0 85.3



2004 Exit Poll 89 93

2000 Exit Poll 86 91