She continues to kill McCain, according to the internals of The Washington Post's new daily tracking poll*:

McCain's running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, has become a drag on the GOP ticket: 52 percent of voters said McCain's selection of her makes them doubt the types of decisions he would make as president, a reversal from a Post-ABC poll following the nominating conventions.

*Check in every day at 5:00 pm for updates.

--Noam Scheiber