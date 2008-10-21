Democrats are saying New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith is out of touch. He's one of the last Republicans in the rapidly bluing Northeast Corridor, and now he's being called a carpetbagger for obtaining privileges as a Virginia resident in order to pay lower tuition at UVA.

But what's not widely is known just how out of touch Smith really is. As TNR's Jamie Kirchick recently discovered, Smith leads something of a double political life--posing as a moderate Republican for his constituents while downplaying his hard-core right-wing social activism and his troubling associations with Christian fringe groups. Read it all right here.

Update: As a commenter points out, the charges Democrats are leveling about UVA do seem pretty unfair.

--Barron YoungSmith