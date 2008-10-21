Fourteen minutes fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine...

Joe the Plumber, your time is evidently up. America, meet the new physical embodiment of the McCain candidacy, Tito the Builder. (I wish I were joking.) These days, the McCain campaign is starting to resemble nothing so much as a reunion of the Village People. Keep your eyes peeled for the unveiling of a cowboy in Colorado any time now.

Honestly, though, isn't there something a tad infantilizing about these one-name-and-a-profession caricatures? (At the same event where Sarah Palin rolled out Tito, she also cited "Phil the bricklayer" and "Rose the teacher.") As the parent of small children, I feel that what is supposed to be a grownup exercise in participatory democracy is looking more and more like a show on Noggin.

--Christopher Orr


