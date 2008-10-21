"I would remind everybody that the night before the Pennsylvania primary, Barack Obama had his biggest crowd he'd ever had there, thirty-two thousand people, and got trounced by ten points when everybody including all of you on the phone thought he was going to sweep the state by a margin of clear victory."
--
Obama* McCain campaign manager Rick Davis, on a Monday conference call.
The problem, as Tapper notes, is that almost no poll or pundit ever predicted an Obama win in PA.
*Duhh
--Michael Crowley