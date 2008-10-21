Yglesias dumps cold water on my admittedly eccentric fascination with Sarah Palin's appeal in the wilds of northern Maine. He notes that "[t]hey may hunt moose, but there’s no tradition of Palin-style Christian conservatism playing here"--which is true and perhaps convincing, although it's worth remembering that Ross Perot fared unusually well in these parts, suggesting that gettin' all mavericky in there might play well. But Matt knows the area personally and I don't, so I'll defer for now.

--Michael Crowley

