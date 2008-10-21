A trusted source in Pennsylvania sends this passage from McCain's rally this evening in Moon Township (emphasis added):

I couldn't agree with you more than the fact that western Pennsylvania is the most patriotic, most God-loving, most patriotic part of America. This is a great party of the country. My friends, I could not agree-- I could not disagree with those critics more; this is a great part of America. This is the heartland of America. This is where people love their country and they serve it.

But wait! In a CNN interview just hours earlier, Sarah Palin had said this about her recent implication that some parts of the country are more pro-American than others:

I certainly don't want that interpreted as one area being more patriotic or more American than another. If that's the way it has come across, I apologize.

What, do you really expect two mavericks to agree on everything? (Wink!)

--Michael Crowley

