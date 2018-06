Obama's wife drew 7,000 people to her appearance in the Florida panhandle today. Pretty impressive given that this is, as the local paper calls it, a "staunchly Republican," military-heavy area. Even Sarah Palin brought just 3,000 more people to an event at the same venue earlier this month.

The local paper notes that at least one protester outside held a sign denouncing Colin Powell, but doesn't report what it said.



--Michael Crowley