Via Jonathan Martin, an amusing exchange between Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee and McCain economic adviser Douglas Holtz-Eakin:

Obviously the "Are you a Muslim" line is the attention-grabber here, but it's also amusing to see how Goolsbee wrong-foots Holtz-Eakin with a new policy detail. "When did that change?" seems to be shorthand for, "Crap, my talking point is inoperative."

--Noam Scheiber