Upping the energy efficiency of the economy is, as we keep hearing, the ultimate magical unicorn—a quick way to slash our electricity consumption without cramping our lifestyles, hack away at carbon emissions, reduce our oil imports, save money, create jobs, put a smile on the face of every child in America, blah blah. But if there's so much untapped potential lying around (and all signs say this is our biggest energy resource), why aren't more people tapping it? Are they stupid? That was essentially the question posed at a panel at the Center for Strategic and International Studies today, and it centered around this nifty graph from McKinsey:

The study's here, but basically, on the left-hand side, McKinsey listed a bunch of things you could do to cut CO2 emissions (and maintain our current lifestyle) that were cheaper than, say, building new coal plants—screwing in CFL lightbulbs, ratcheting up appliance standards, boosting car fuel-economy, recycling the heat wasted from power plants—one presenter put up a picture of a plant in Craig, Colorado, where two-thirds of fuel energy was being lost as heat. McKinsey claims the United States could cut one-third of its carbon emissions by 2030 and actually save money. (There was a debate among panelists about whether these measures should be seen as having negative cost, or as eliminating waste, or as simply productive investments—I'd lean toward the latter.)

So why haven't these things happened already if they're so awesome? Joe Loper of the Alliance to Save Energy listed a whole slew of reasons. Sometimes there are split incentives at work—landlords buy appliances while tenants pay the energy bills, so landlords have few incentives to buy pricier, more-efficient furnaces and dishwashers, since they won't reap the savings. Sometimes there's poor information about the efficiency of various items. Sometimes financing for the upfront costs is hard to come by, and consumers don't always behave rationally—not everyone buys a more expensive dishwasher thinking it will save money over the long term. And, sometimes, companies and factories just aren't aware of all the ways they can save energy, or don't know how to do so.