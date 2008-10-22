



Vandals, presumably allied with the McCain-Palin axis of evil, have stolen the Obama-Biden sign my wife erected in our front yard. It's the second time this has happened. If you look closely at the picture, you can still see wire that held the banner.

It's probably not a winning strategy though, because it is just going to provoke another trip to the Obama headquarters in Kensington to buy new signs. Obama can use the money from these purchases to pry loose some of those diehard McCain voters in Western Pennsylvania.

--John B. Judis

