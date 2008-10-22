Sarah Palin, on what magazines and newspapers she reads:

[M]ost of them... all of them, any of them that have been in front of me all these years.

On what books she reads:

Autobiographies, historical pieces -- really anything and everything. Besides the kids and sports, reading is my favorite thing to do.

Perhaps it's just me, but isn't it time that someone on the McCain campaign recommended to this self-described "voracious reader" and "intellectual" that she come up with a few, you know, titles to cite when asked this inevitable question?

--Christopher Orr

