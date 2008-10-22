John McCain and Sarah Palin sat down for a joint interview today with Brian Williams, the first segment of which is now online. I don't expect there was much news made here, good or bad, but like Chuck Todd I was struck by the body language. No one is going to poll this interview, and there were no focus groups twiddling dials, but if it has any marginal impact (and it probably won't), I doubt it will be positive.

Update: There seems to be a problem with the (theoretically) embedded video of the interview. If you aren't seeing it in your browser, you can find it here.

Update update: Awkward grammar corrected. Like Bill Murray, I blame the cough syrup.



--Christopher Orr

