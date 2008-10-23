Sky News* declares of newly-released dramatic footage from John McCain's early captivity in Hanoi that

[t]he video portrays the Republican as a hero but the message may be tarnished as he is filmed smoking a cigarette.

Call me crazy but I think most people will forgive someone who's just been shot down over the jungle by communists in the late 1960s for setting an unhealthy example for our kids.

* Correction: I initially attributed this report to the BBC and mocked them for it. Apologies to the Beeb, which I generally admire a lot.



--Michael Crowley

