Mona Charen on Sarah Palin. (It's a defense/swoon, actually.)

Incidentally, I've had two different conversations this week with people who are, or work with, Wall Street Republicans. And what I heard both times was that much of the GOP hedge fund crowd never loved McCain but was willing to vote for him anyway--until they got a good look at Palin. Now they've just given up.



--Michael Crowley