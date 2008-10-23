You may have seen that the head of a New Mexico GOP women’s group sent a letter to a local newspaper this week calling Obama a “Muslim socialist” and saying that “Muslims are our enemies.” When the letter generated an outcry among Democrats and Muslims, the letter's author, Marcia Stirman, told the AP: “I don't trust them at all. They've sworn across the world that they are our enemies. Why we're trying to elect one is beside me."

Today, another letter-writer responds to Stirman in the same newspaper, writing: “I don't really know about Obama being a Muslim but I do believe he is a socialist.” He goes on to insist that Christians cannot vote for the Democratic nominee.



Ugly indeed.

--Seyward Darby