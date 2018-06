The National Black Republican Assocation website is really quite something. Check out the passages on "Obama's Slave Owning Relatives" and "Obama's Muslim Connections." Why do I have the feeling this doesn't advance the GOP's standing in black America?

P.S. Hard to believe that just two years ago the Washington Post ran an article entitled, "The Year of the Black Republican"? Seems like we're a long, long way from asking that question again.



--Michael Crowley