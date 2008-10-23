Even Michelle Malkin is skeptical about the alleged act of anti-McCain brutality in Pennsylvania that Drudge is pushing like crazy.

She's right: That backwards 'B' is pretty hard to explain.

It's worth noting that even if true, this sounds like a standard robbery with an insane, politically-related act tacked on after the assailant noticed a McCain bumper sticker. Even in the victim's telling, the original assault was not about politics.

Reasonable caveats from Ed Morrissey (who is also a little dubious):