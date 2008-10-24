-
McJustice: Still not sure if you're going to vote for Obama? Consider the judicial apocalypse that McCain would usher in. By Jeffrey Rosen
-
The GOP's Latest Plan To Defeat Blue Dog Democrats? Nominate Wingnuts Too Conservative Even For Their Own Party! By Eve Fairbanks
-
Although Obama and McCain Have Both Been Called Socialists, The Socialist Party USA's Presidential Nominee Really Is One, And His Feelings Are Hurt By Katherine Marsh
-
The Republican Party Has Finally Imploded. But Why Now? By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Why John McCain Is So Unpopular In His Own Backyard By Nate Silver
-
TNRtv: Can Obama Stop "Socialist" From Being A Dirty Word? By John B. Judis
Angelina Jolie's Wanna-Be Oscar Bait May Be The Worst Movie Of The Year By Christopher Orr
