The advertisement below just popped up during a CNN commercial break.

It comes from Let Freedom Ring, a conservative group interested--according to its website--in "promoting constitutional government, economic freedom, and traditional values." I believe in all three values. (Yes, we liberals cherish freedom, too.) But I wonder about the argument the ad is making.

The man speaking to the camera is supposed to be a small business owner. (I deduced this by noting that the title of the ad is "Small Business.") He says he's thinking of adding 20 or 30 people to his payroll, but won't do it if Obama gets elected, since he'd fear the higher taxes and damage Obama might do to the economy.

Could the difference between Obama winning and losing be so drastic that it's worth that many jobs? I could see somebody arguing they'd hire fewer people. But none at all?

