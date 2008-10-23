"The Castro exiles that brought Bush victory in 2000 are beginning to waiver," reads an article by Daniel Dombey in Thursday's FT. Actually, I believe what brought Bush victory in 2000 was judicial larceny. But certainly the Cuban exilarchs and their followers went overwhelmingly for Bush and for whoever was the Republican nominee beforehand. Still, part of the immigrant journey in the second and third generation is to leave the beliefs and prejudices of the first. This is what has been happening to the Cuban Americans. Their lives are not about Castro any longer. Neither are the lives of their cousins who are still in the home country. Another sign that Obama will win in the "must win" state.

