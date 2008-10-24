Plenty of morsels to savor in that Politico piece Judis linked to--which is full of McCain aides and Republican operatives unburdening themselves on background. My favorite:

One well-connected Republican in the private sector was shocked to get calls and resumes in the past few days from what he said were senior McCain aide--a breach of custom for even the worst-off campaigns.

Also, don't miss this from former Bush and McCain media consultant Mark McKinnon, one of the few sources to go on the record:

“If you really want to see what ‘going negative’ is in politics, just watch the back-stabbing and blame game that we’re starting to see,” said Mark McKinnon, the ad man who left the campaign after McCain wrapped up the GOP primary. “And there’s one common theme: Everyone who wasn’t part of the campaign could have done better.”

Actually, I do really want to see what "going negative" is in politics. I'll be watching.

--Noam Scheiber