A McCain aide reiterates to Politico that

We have lost Iowa and New Mexico.

The polls agree. So why are McCain and Palin spending the weekend there? Why not just go all-out in Pennsylvania? Very odd.

P.S. The LA Times wonders about Iowa, too, adding:

We can only assume that he and his political advisers know something that the polls of that state's voters aren't detecting.

Not that aide who spoke to Politico, apparently!