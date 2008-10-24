This time in Missouri:
NIXA, Mo. — A Republican official in a southern Missouri county says a flyer showing a picture of Barack Obama and the phrase, "In Ahla We Trust" has been removed from party headquarters.
The flyer that was available at the Christian County Republican office Thursday asserts that Obama is a Muslim, a false claim that has followed the Democratic senator during his presidential campaign. Obama is a Christian.
In addition to the mispelled "In Ahla We Trust," the fake $100 bill is printed with the words "socialist," "food stamps," and communist symbols.
Charming.
--Michael Crowley