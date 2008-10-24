This one performed the impressive trick of starting out as anti-McCain ugliness and wound up being an arguably worse act of anti-Obama ugliness.
It'll be interesting to see whether Drudge blares the hoax coverage the way he did the initial racist lie. So far he hasn't. (Update: Now he is. Let's see for how long.)
P.S. Wonkette flags a delicious blog item from a senior Fox News executive:
If Ms. Todd’s allegations are proven accurate, some voters may revisit their support for Senator Obama, not because they are racists (with due respect to Rep. John Murtha), but because they suddenly feel they do not know enough about the Democratic nominee.
If the incident turns out to be a hoax, Senator McCain’s quest for the presidency is over, forever linked to race-baiting.
If any readers are seeing whether Fox's coverage is reflecting that opinion, do let us know.
--Michael Crowley