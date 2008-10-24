



This one performed the impressive trick of starting out as anti-McCain ugliness and wound up being an arguably worse act of anti-Obama ugliness.

It'll be interesting to see whether Drudge blares the hoax coverage the way he did the initial racist lie. So far he hasn't. (Update: Now he is. Let's see for how long.)

P.S. Wonkette flags a delicious blog item from a senior Fox News executive: