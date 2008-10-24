- Not a good week for Republicans, beginning with Colin Powell's moving endorsement of Obama (although Powell doctrine experts saw it coming). North Carolina's senate race turned south for Republican Elizabeth Dole, whose opponent is a real Cinderella story. Republicans are nominating such total wingnuts in Congressional races that even dedicated conservatives are turned off. John McCain is losing in his own backyard. In fact, he's losing pretty much everywhere: Nate Silver gives him a 3.7% chance of winning.
- We debated Sarah Palin's future in the Republican Party: Is she already on her way to certain nomination in 2012, or has her disastrous performance made the Republican primary fundamentally unwinnable for her? She's certainly lost the Leon Wieseltier primary.
- More fallout from the recession: It might be kinda good for the environment, Bush handled the economy worse than Herbert Hoover, and "secret socialist" is the new "secret Muslim." Speaking of socialists, Brian Moore, presidential nominee for the Socialist Party USA, sits down for an interview and says things like, "We were stung temporarily by the Cold War and Stalinism."
- David Axelrod, self-described "keeper of the message," may have just learned how to conquer race in politics. In case there was any doubt, TNR officially endorsed Barack Obama for president, while Jeffrey Rosen warned us of a judicial apocalypse if McCain wins.
- Michael Crowley detailed the sloppy proliferation of polls, and Tim Marchman talked about baseball fans' sloppy distaste for LOOGIES.