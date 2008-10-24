The McCain-Palin campaign has finally found a way to put Couturegate to rest. After all, how better to make a $150,000 shopping spree look reasonable than by disclosing this:

Who was the highest paid individual in Senator John McCain’s presidential campaign during the first half of October as it headed down the homestretch?

Not Randy Scheunemann, Mr. McCain’s chief foreign policy adviser; not Nicolle Wallace, his senior communications staffer. It was Amy Strozzi, Gov. Sarah Palin’s traveling makeup artist, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday night.