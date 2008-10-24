The McCain campaign stayed local in its pushing of the Ashley Todd "Carved B" story. Two reporters I just spoke with who are traveling with the McCain campaign said they had not been told of the now-bogus assault story yesterday. A national reporter covering Obama hadn't received calls or emails from the McCain camp referencing Todd, and another national political reporter covering the campaigns also said he wasn't aware of the scandal and hadn't heard from McCain staffers peddling the bunk story. TPM's Greg Sargent wrote this afternoon that McCain Pennsylvania spokesperson Peter Feldman pushed local television outlets to cover Todd. So far there's been nothing to link McCain headquarters to the debunked attack.

--Gabriel Sherman

