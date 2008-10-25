--Palin loyalists trash the McCain team and vice-versa.
--Marc Ambinder urges McCain's junior staff to hang in there and reminds the rest of us to respect their "dignity."
--Republicans are openly second-guessing the McCain campaign.
--Bill Kristol is clinging to the great 1840 Whig comeback.
--Plus: The Philly Daily News bashes McCain's anti-urbanism:If you're hoping to win Pennsylvania, or at least this part of it, you should call for a cease-fire. For one thing, this isn't a war you can win. Not with 80 percent of the country's population living in metropolitan areas.
