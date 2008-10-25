According to Thursday's WSJ, you are not alone. The seven billionaires whose fortunes they examined may have done worse than you in the recent market.



Not Warren Buffett, of course, whose stock in Berkshire Hathaway dropped by $9.6 billion to $52.1 billion. Not a disaster in real terms, and not bad in comparative terms either.



Then there are the other CEOs (some founders and one not) who lost more in percentage value then Buffett.



These four are Steven Ballmer (Microsoft), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Larry Ellison (Oracle) and Rupert Murdoch (News Corporation).



Murdoch did worst, losing $3.9 billion out of his $6.9 billions in Newscorp stock before the fall.



Do not worry for any of them. They've got other investments and plenty left in the home company.



