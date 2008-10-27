... the authentic, America-loving, Northern-Virginia-scorning part of the state that will, insisted a McCain adviser, reject Obama because it's "more Southern in nature"? He's tied there, according to a new Washington Post poll:

Obama is also performing far better elsewhere in Virginia than Democrats have done in recent state and federal elections. He and McCain each drew 48 percent of the vote outside Northern Virginia, a signal that Obama's repeated visits, as well as his multimillion-dollar advertising blitz, has softened the GOP base in the more rural parts of the state.

Wicked, bad, naughty Richmonders and Roanokers and Norfolkers! Forgetting your duty to foil the Beltway weenies!

--Eve Fairbanks