The people touched by fame's random wand this election year sure do know how to capitalize on it. I hear Joe the Plumber is mulling a run for Congress. And meanwhile, the Anchorage Daily News spots Walt Monegan, the Alaska public safety commissioner made notorious for getting inappropriately sacked by Sarah Palin, engaging in suspiciously campaign-y activity (buttons are already in production!).

Hey, what about that tiny South Carolina woman in a church hat who coined "fired up, ready to go"? South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford will be term-limited out in 2010 ...

--Eve Fairbanks