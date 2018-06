Scott Horton has a piece full of praise for George Will. He calls him the best columnist of the campaign, in fact. I wouldn't go quite that far, but Will does deserve extremely high marks. He pioneered the pose of intellectually honest conservative revolted with George W. Bush, long before its current vogue. And McCain really does bring out Will's best. His columns are always worth reading and Horton has a collection of them for your pleasure.

--Franklin Foer