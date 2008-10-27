If Democrats end up winning big next week, not only at the presidential but the congressional level, to what extent will it represent an endorsement of the party's ideas? That would be the major question going forward. And those who oppose the Democratic agenda will, almost certainly, argue that Democratic themes and policy proposals had nothing to do with it.

The claim will have at least some truth. Lots of people vote on personality or parochial loyalties. And even those thinking more substantively will frequently make their decisions based on gut reactions to the Bush era, rather than deep thoughts on whether, say, they like the idea of a cap-and-trade scheme.

Still, ideas matter. And one way to tell is to consider the rhetoric Republicans themselves are deploying right now. Here's one random, but convenient, example:

Last week in Michigan, I heard a radio advertisement from Representative Candice Miller, an incumbent three-term Republican who represents parts of Macomb County and some nearby communities north of Detroit. The focus of the advertisement was her policies on energy independence, which isn't wholly surprising given the frustration with high gas prices.